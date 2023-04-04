Cyprus sees more tourism cash in January

Revenue from tourism in Cyprus amounted to €45.6 million euros in January 2023, significantly surpassing the revenue from tourism in January last year, as well as in January 2019, a record year for Cypriot tourism.

Based on the results of the Passenger Survey carried out by the Cyprus Statistical Service (CyStat), revenue from tourism reached €45.6 million in January 2023 compared to €28.2 million in the corresponding month of the previous year, recording an increase of 61.7%. Compared with January 2019, revenue from tourism marked an increase of 15%.

Tourism arrivals in January and February this year surpassed the respective arrivals of the first months of 2019.

The average expenditure per person was €503.83 in January 2023 compared to €641.01 in January 2022, down by 21.4%. Tourists from the United Kingdom (the largest tourism market with 20.6% of the total tourists in January 2023) spent on average €49.84 per day, while tourists from Israel (the second largest market during the specific month with 16.6% of the total tourists) spent on average €145.63.

Tourists from Poland (the third largest market with 12.3%), spent on average €62.61 per day, CyStat added.