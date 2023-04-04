ECONOMY TOURISM

Cyprus sees more tourism cash in January

Cyprus sees more tourism cash in January

Revenue from tourism in Cyprus amounted to €45.6 million euros in January 2023, significantly surpassing the revenue from tourism in January last year, as well as in January 2019, a record year for Cypriot tourism.

Based on the results of the Passenger Survey carried out by the Cyprus Statistical Service (CyStat), revenue from tourism reached €45.6 million in January 2023 compared to €28.2 million in the corresponding month of the previous year, recording an increase of 61.7%. Compared with January 2019, revenue from tourism marked an increase of 15%.

Tourism arrivals in January and February this year surpassed the respective arrivals of the first months of 2019.

The average expenditure per person was €503.83 in January 2023 compared to €641.01 in January 2022, down by 21.4%. Tourists from the United Kingdom (the largest tourism market with 20.6% of the total tourists in January 2023) spent on average €49.84 per day, while tourists from Israel (the second largest market during the specific month with 16.6% of the total tourists) spent on average €145.63.

Tourists from Poland (the third largest market with 12.3%), spent on average €62.61 per day, CyStat added.

Tourism Cyprus

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
World Bank aids Akamas development
CYPRUS

World Bank aids Akamas development

Cyprus tourism minister enlists diaspora
CYPRUS

Cyprus tourism minister enlists diaspora

Cyprus had over 3.2 mln visitors in ’22
TOURISM

Cyprus had over 3.2 mln visitors in ’22

Staff shortages in Cyprus tourism in 2022
EMPLOYMENT

Staff shortages in Cyprus tourism in 2022

Chinese travelers to Cyprus will need negative Covid tests
ECONOMY

Chinese travelers to Cyprus will need negative Covid tests

Larnaca woos famous hotel companies
CYPRUS

Larnaca woos famous hotel companies