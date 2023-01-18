ECONOMY TOURISM

Cyprus had over 3.2 mln visitors in ’22

[AP]

Cyprus tourism outperformed the first two years of the pandemic in 2022, but was off 19.5% from record year 2019.

For the period of January-December 2022, arrivals of tourists totaled 3,201,080, compared to 1,936,931 in the corresponding period of 2021, 631,609 in 2020 and 3,976,777 in the same period of 2019, the Statistical Service of Cyprus (CyStat) announced on Tuesday.

In December 2022 alone, tourism arrivals reached 110,041, compared to 96,928 in December 2021, recording an increase of 13.5%.

Arrivals from the United Kingdom were the main source of tourism for December last year, with a share of 24.3% (26,708) of total arrivals, followed by Israel with 17.1% (18,801), Greece with 11% (12,055), Poland with 8.5% (9,316) and Germany with 4.5% (4,976).

For the majority of passengers to Cyprus (61.9%), the purpose of their trip in December 2022 was holidays, 27.4% visits to friends and relatives and 10.4% business. 

Respectively, in December 2021, 61.5% of passengers had visited Cyprus for holidays, 29% had visited friends or relatives and 9.5% had visited Cyprus for business purposes.

