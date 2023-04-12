Why Volos port is so attractive to investors

The port of Volos could potentially play a pivotal role in the maritime transport of Greece and part of the Balkan Peninsula, thanks to its geographical position and its proximity to existing and developing road and rail infrastructures.

This is the reason why the Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund’s (TAIPED) competition for the sale of a majority stake of at least 67% of the share capital of Volos Port Authority SA has attracted bidders from Malta, Bulgaria, the Persian Gulf and, of course, Greece.

In total, eight bids have arrived for the controlling stake in the company that controls the port of Volos until at least 2062.