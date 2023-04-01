ECONOMY PRIVATIZATIONS

Overhaul of Elefsis Shipyards is proceeding

The ONEX Shipyards & Technologies group has announced that the full lifting of dry dock No 1 at Elefsis Shipyards has been successfully completed.

The lifting operation was an extremely complex undertaking due to the poor condition the dry dock was in after decades of abandonment, combined with its many years at the bottom of the Elefsis Shipyards facilities (since 2018).

The full towing of the tank was completed on Tuesday, after two weeks of intensive preparation and planning, and the four-week towing operation. The rest of its maintenance, repair and upgrade program will follow soon, as part of the shipyard’s overhaul.

