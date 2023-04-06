D-Marin undertakes the marina at Pylos

Premium marina group D-Marin has announced it is undertaking the management and operation of the marina at Pylos in the southwestern Peloponnese for the next 40 years.

This will constitute a multi-million-euro investment for the broader area of Messinia in cooperation with TEMES SA, which owns and operates the nearby Costa Navarino complex.

Strategically located in Navarino Bay and well protected from the wind, the Pylos marina currently has 129 mooring slots for boats up to 30 meters.

D-Marin also operates three more marinas in Greece, at Zea in Piraeus, Gouvia on Corfu and Lefkada. It has also expanded to Italy and Spain.