Sustainability of small islands at core of first Nisyrian Dialogues

A symposium dedicated to the sustainability of Greece’s smaller islands is taking on Nisyros this June.

Organized by the Georgios M. Mihalos Foundation for the Sustainability of Nisyros NPO, in cooperation with the Organization for Natural Environment and Climate Change (NECCA), the first Nisyrian Dialogues “aims to explore the green, fair and sustainable development of small islands, the geopolitics of the green transition and how geoparks and protected areas can be growth tools for development and evolution.”

Leading the June 16-19 event will be Professor Yiannis Maniatis, a former minister for environment energy and climate change, and Professor Nikolaos Zouros, president of the Global Geoparks Network at the University of the Aegean and director of the Natural History Museum of the Lesvos Petrified Forest.

The event also seeks to highlight the mission of the foundation, which was established in 2021 by Panagiotis (Peter) G. Mihalos on his ancestral island with the aim of becoming an international center for the exchange of views on the environment, cultural heritage and sustainability.

“The creation of an international center for exchange of views and fruitful dialogue on issues of environment, cultural heritage and sustainable development, with the volcanic island of Nisyros at its core, arose from a personal need. It’s a way of expressing gratitude to my father, after whom the foundation is named. My father deeply respected this place on earth, it’s every corner, every path and every stone,” Mihalos said in a statement.

“The five-year Memorandum of Cooperation, signed by the Georgios M. Mihalos Foundation NPO with the Organization for Natural Environment and Climate Change (NECCA), is of catalytic importance in achieving the goal of promoting all actions to highlight the unique volcanic environment of the island, with emphasis on enhancing local development,” he added.

The event, which is taking place in the crater of the island’s volcano, is free of charge.

For details, visit mihalosfoundation.org