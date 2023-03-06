Cyprus forum on shipping in Limassol

Capital Link is hosting the sixth annual Cyprus Shipping Forum on Tuesday, at the Columbia Plaza in Limassol.

The event aims to highlight Cyprus’ competitive advantages as a maritime hub, with a robust, versatile and efficient maritime cluster, and growing shipowning and shipmanagement communities. Furthermore, Cyprus is a regional financial, insurance and legal center.

The forum will feature Cyprus-based maritime leaders addressing an international audience and sharing their experience on the attractiveness of Cyprus as a maritime hub, along with their insight on critical topics affecting the local and global maritime industry.

The event is held under the auspices of the Republic of Cyprus and its Deputy Ministry of Shipping, with the support of the Cyprus Union of Shipowners and the Cyprus Shipping Chamber.

The following organizations are also involved: Cyprus Investment Promotion Agency–Invest Cyprus, Cyprus Investment Funds Association, Institute of Chartered Shipbrokers Cyprus Branch, Cyprus Shipping Association, CYMEPA, Cyprus Marine Club, Cyprus Master Mariners Association and Cyprus Maritime Academy.