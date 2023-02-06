3rd The Greeks Are Back conference in November

The 3rd “The Greeks Are Back” Conference will take place on November 9 and 10, 2023, at Τhe Margi Hotel in Vouliagmeni.

For the third time in a row, The Greeks Are Back Conference will bring dozens of Greeks who work as senior executives in large companies abroad together in Athens. The aim of the Conference is to take advantage of the proposals made by these experienced executives for the attraction of foreign investment to Greece.

At this year’s Conference, participants will discuss and present their proposals on the following topics: Transition to a green and sustainable development model; Health: Reforms, innovation, digitalization; Greece as a destination for innovation and digital investment; Greek banking system: driver of growth; Defense Intelligence and cybersecurity; andGreece: The country of living well.

The founder of The Greeks Are Back initiative, and CEO of the organizing company Public Affairs and Network, Andreas Yannopoulos, said: “In the first two years of The Greeks Are Back initiative, we have already had almost 100 Greek senior executives in large companies abroad participate, bringing their knowhow and experience from countless markets across the globe. Our country must capitalize on the knowledge, experience and, ultimately, the positive energy that these executives, who are eager to return value to their homeland, bring with them.”