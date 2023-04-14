ECONOMY ENERGY

Nicosia eyes Cypriot gas for local use

Nicosia eyes Cypriot gas for local use
[Marc Israel Sellem/Pool via AP]

Cyprus’ Energy Minister George Papanastasiou stated on Thursday that, during his discussions with consortiums operating in the Cypriot exclusive economic zone (EEZ), he suggested the option of importing natural gas quantities from the EEZ for power generation, in combination with LNG exports via a small LNG plant.

Speaking to the Cyprus News Agency about comments made by ENI’s Chief Operating Officer for Natural Resources Guido Brusco to Upstream Online over ENI’s options to monetize the quantities discovered in Block 6, Papanastasiou said the companies were considering options that had been discussed with Nicosia.

After discovering up to 4.5 trillion cubic feet (tcf) of natural gas deposits in Zeus 1 and Cronos 1 in Block 6, Brusco told Upstream Online that ENI is considering two options: either a floating LNG or “a tie-in” to Egypt, where ENI is operating the Damietta LNG plant.

“Essentially, these are the options they have been considering all along with an additional position put forth by us to ENI that we would like to expedite their decisions and, for this reason, we have put the option of diverting part of the gas to Cyprus on the table,” Papanastasiou said.

Energy Cyprus

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
RES failure causes blackout in Cyprus
ENERGY

RES failure causes blackout in Cyprus

Italy weighs in as Cypriot fund goes after Lukoil plant
ECONOMY

Italy weighs in as Cypriot fund goes after Lukoil plant

Nicosia eager to see power rates decline
CYPRUS

Nicosia eager to see power rates decline

Cyprus fuel tax extended to May 4
ECONOMY

Cyprus fuel tax extended to May 4

Power costs a priority for Nicosia
ENERGY

Power costs a priority for Nicosia

Work starts on Cyprus FSRU mooring jetty
ENERGY

Work starts on Cyprus FSRU mooring jetty