Power costs a priority for Nicosia

One of the first priorities of the new administration in Cyprus will be to reduce the cost of electricity in order to help the industry and the economy reach the potential “they deserve,” the island’s new minister of energy, commerce and industry, Giorgos Papanastasiou, said on Wednesday.

Addressing the handover ceremony at the ministry, in Nicosia, by the outgoing minister, Natasa Pilides, Papanastasiou referred to a transitional period toward green transition, during which there will be the use of natural gas, “probably from the region.”

“Without cheap energy, you cannot have a solid economy,” he said and noted that this endeavor will be among the first issues aiming at low-cost electricity production that will help the economy.

Referring to the program of the administration of the new president, Nikos Christodoulides, the minister said it contains very concrete targets.

“We will try within the next few months to start implementing this program. We have no time to spare,” he said, asking the ministry’s personnel to “roll up their sleeves and work.” He also noted the “very good results” in commerce and industry, though not in energy.