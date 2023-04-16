ECONOMY

New app for EFKA debts gathers steam

EFKA arrears. Contributions that went unpaid to the Single Social Security Entity (EFKA) during the lockdowns are now considered overdue arrears and add up to 1.5 billion euros. After the expiry of the period for applying to enter the 72-tranche payment plan, only 56,000 debtors have chosen to enter it, concerning debts of €650 million. (INTIME)

The intense interest in the 10-year statute of limitations for debts to the Single Social Security Entity (EFKA) continues, as more than 35,000 applications have been submitted within a period of two and a half months. 

After the meeting at the Labor Ministry for speeding up procedures, the Center for the Collection of Social Security Debts (KEAO) activated a new app in order to simplify and consequently speed up the process of completing cancellation requests due to the statute of limitations of debts of the self-employed insured. 

Through a special platform, to which KEAO employees now have access, it is possible to conduct an automatic search for events which by law lead to raising the statute of limitations. 

Once it is established that an interruptive event has taken place, the deletion becomes inactive.

