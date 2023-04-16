New app for EFKA debts gathers steam
The intense interest in the 10-year statute of limitations for debts to the Single Social Security Entity (EFKA) continues, as more than 35,000 applications have been submitted within a period of two and a half months.
After the meeting at the Labor Ministry for speeding up procedures, the Center for the Collection of Social Security Debts (KEAO) activated a new app in order to simplify and consequently speed up the process of completing cancellation requests due to the statute of limitations of debts of the self-employed insured.
Through a special platform, to which KEAO employees now have access, it is possible to conduct an automatic search for events which by law lead to raising the statute of limitations.
Once it is established that an interruptive event has taken place, the deletion becomes inactive.