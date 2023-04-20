ECONOMY

March inflation below eurozone average

The eurozone inflation rate eased to 6.9% in March from 8.5% in February and 7.4% in March 2022, Eurostat said on Wednesday. 

In the EU, the inflation rate was 8.3% in March, down from 9.9% in February but up from 7.8% in March 2022. 

Luxembourg (2.9%), Spain (3.1%), the Netherlands (4.5%), Belgium (4.9%) and Greece (5.4%) recorded the lowest inflation rates, while Hungary (25.6%), Latvia (17.2%) and Czech Republic (16.5%) the highest. 

In Greece, the inflation rate slowed to 5.4% in March, from 6.5% in February and 8% in March 2022. 

Economy

