ECONOMY FINANCE

Budget exceeds expectations

Budget exceeds expectations

Tax revenue significantly surpassed targets in the first quarter of 2023, the Finance Ministry said on Wednesday.

In a report on the budget execution on an amended cash basis for January-March, the ministry said that tax revenue totaled €13.68 billion in the three-month period, up 12.4% from budget targets, helping the state budget to record a primary surplus of around €3 billion.

Alternate Finance Minister Thodoros Skylakakis commented that the March figures confirmed that the Greek economy was performing significantly better than expected. “The country is heading into general elections in an environment of fiscal stability and improved economic performance,” he noted.

The general government balance showed a surplus of €211 million in the January-March period from a budget target for a deficit of €2.6 billion and a deficit of €3.88 billion in the same period last year. The primary surplus totaled €3.07 billion, from a budget target for a surplus of €28 million and a primary deficit of €1.65 billion in 2022.

Net budget revenue amounted to €16.83 billion, up 15.6% from targets, with tax revenue totaling €13.68 billion, up 12.4% from targets.

Finance

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
January-March primary budget surplus beats target
ECONOMY

January-March primary budget surplus beats target

Thousands of My Home bids
FINANCE

Thousands of My Home bids

Greece to reopen 10-year bond
ECONOMY

Greece to reopen 10-year bond

Ultimatum for state debtors
FINANCE

Ultimatum for state debtors

IMF sees major debt reduction
FINANCE

IMF sees major debt reduction

High demand for solar panel subsidy
FINANCE

High demand for solar panel subsidy