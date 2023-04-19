Greece to reopen 10-year bond

Greece will reopen a 10-year issue on Wednesday, seeking to raise up to 300 million euros from the market.

The 10-year bond issue offers a coupon of 4.25% and has a maturity date of June 16, 2033. The settlement date will be Wednesday, April 26.

This will be the first bond auction to be held in the framework of a three-month auction program announced recently by the Public Debt Management Authority with the aim of improving the operation of the secondary bond market.

The move comes a few days ahead of a decision by Standard & Poor’s on the country’s credit rating this Friday.

Only the market’s primary dealers will participate in the auction.