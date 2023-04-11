High demand for solar panel subsidy

There are already 1,800 households on the starting line of the “Photovoltaics on Roofs” subsidies program, waiting for news of its launch.

The number stems from applications to grid operator DEDDIE for connection to the network, which is a prerequisite for submitting an application to join the program when the relevant platform opens. Households are scrambling to catch up, as the program guide, published in March, provides for inclusion on a first-come, first-served basis.

In fact, due to the increased interest, the competent ministries are reportedly proceeding to increase the relevant funds, from 200 million euros, to at least €230 million in order to subsidize as many beneficiaries as possible. In the event that this turns out to be the final amount, then the number of households and farmers being subsidized for the installation of solar panels will increase from 30,000 to 33,000-35,000 and the total power that the subsidized solar energy will contribute to the grid will increase from 150 to 170 megawatts.

Unofficially, since the opening of the DEDDIE platform, approximately 3,900 applications for connection to the network have been submitted, the majority of them from private individuals.