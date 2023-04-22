PM vows investor interest in Megalopoli, post-lignite

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis promised residents in Megalopoli on Friday that future investments will help the town in the central Peloponnese deal with the impact of phasing out lignite.

Mitsotakis underlined that if elected again, his government will pay even greater attention to the regions facing uncertainty due to the gradual phasing out of lignite mining following the EU’s green transition program.

The economies of Megalopoli and Ptolemaida, in western Macedonia, have historically relied heavily on lignite-fired electricity production plants.

Both these regions “have secured the maximum possible subsidies and financing,” Mitsotakis noted, therefore “Megalopoli is bound to attract other types of investors who will come here.”