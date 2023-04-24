ECONOMY FINANCE

Budget boost from primary surplus in 2022

Budget boost from primary surplus in 2022
[AMNA]

The next government will launch its economic program with an additional advantage from the 2022 fiscal balance.

The small primary surplus of the previous year, just over 0.1% of gross domestic product, against a primary deficit of 1.6% of GDP predicted a few months ago, helps the achievement of this year’s fiscal goals, as well as those of the following years that will be more difficult.

The Finance Ministry is putting the finishing touches on the 2023-2026 Stability Program it must submit to the European Commission this weekend.

Although it will not include an explicit reference to primary results, its other forecasts suggest that the primary surplus this year will move to the budgeted level of 0.7% of GDP, or even slightly higher. For 2024, a primary surplus of 2% of GDP will be predicted, and for the next two years a little higher – 2.2%-2.3% of GDP.

The 2022 performance is a welcome gift for the next government. The distance it would have to travel to adjust from a surplus of 0.1% of GDP in 2022 to 0.7%-0.9% this year and 2% in 2024 is clearly smaller compared to having a primary deficit of 1.6% of GDP in 2022.

Finance

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
T-bills auction opening on Wednesday
ECONOMY

T-bills auction opening on Wednesday

Surprise primary surplus for 2022
FINANCE

Surprise primary surplus for 2022

Bond re-issue more than five times oversubscribed
ECONOMY

Bond re-issue more than five times oversubscribed

Budget exceeds expectations
FINANCE

Budget exceeds expectations

January-March primary budget surplus beats target
ECONOMY

January-March primary budget surplus beats target

Thousands of My Home bids
FINANCE

Thousands of My Home bids