Chinese delegation visits Athens

Greek Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister for Economic Diplomacy and Openness Kostas Fragogiannis met on Monday with a visiting 10-member Chinese delegation from the Shanghai Lin-gang Special Area.

With the delegation – which is on a four-day working visit – Fragogiannis discussed matters pertaining to investments and other mutual economic interests.

The Chinese delegation was headed by Shanghai Lin-gang Special Area Director Chen Jinshan, while the Chinese Ambassador in Athens, Xiao Junzheng, also participated in the meeting.