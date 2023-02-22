ECONOMY

Turkey bans layoffs, offers salary support in earthquake zone

Turkey bans layoffs, offers salary support in earthquake zone
[AP]

Turkey launched a temporary wage support scheme and banned layoffs in 10 cities on Wednesday to protect workers and businesses from the financial impact of the massive earthquakes that hit the south of the country earlier this month.

The moves are part of the Turkish government’s steps to minimise the economic impact of Turkey’s worst earthquake in modern history that left tens of thousands dead.

Employers whose workplaces were “heavily or moderately damaged” would benefit from support to partially cover wages of workers whose hours had been cut, the country’s Official Gazette said on Wednesday.

A ban on layoffs was also introduced in 10 earthquake-hit provinces covered by a state of emergency.

Turkish Parliament imposed the state of emergency for three months on February 7, after a request by President Tayyip Erdogan.

The government also offered salary support and imposed a layoff ban in 2020 in an attempt to mitigate the economic blow from Covid-19.

Business groups and economists have said the earthquake could cost Ankara up to $100 billion to rebuild housing and infrastructure, and shave one to two percentage points off economic growth this year. [Reuters]

Earthquake Employment Turkey

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Over 9,000 e-auctions in 2022
ECONOMY

Over 9,000 e-auctions in 2022

Leap in short-stay revenues
PROPERTY

Leap in short-stay revenues

Casino dash before new Cyprus gov’t
ECONOMY

Casino dash before new Cyprus gov’t

ATHEX: CCHBC and banks contain index decline
STOCKS

ATHEX: CCHBC and banks contain index decline

Debts to local authorities forgiven after five years
ECONOMY

Debts to local authorities forgiven after five years

Applications for ‘market pass’ reach 32,000 in first few hours
ECONOMY

Applications for ‘market pass’ reach 32,000 in first few hours