Piraeus Port has matched Valencia

Piraeus Port Authority Chairman Zenggang Yu described last year as one of the most successful in the history of the port of Piraeus, speaking at the 8th Delphi Economic Forum on Friday.

He said that 700 cruise ships passed through the port of Piraeus in 2022, close to the numbers of 2019, while homeporting increased by 50% in 2022 in the total number of cruises. This year this percentage is estimated to rise to 80%, as 630 cruise ships will use Piraeus as the starting point of their journey.

Yu also mentioned the expansion of two terminals of the port to a length of 400 meters, a project that will be completed in up to three years and which, he said, will enable the port to welcome the largest cruise ships.

All these factors together with the movement of ferries and the containers handled have led Piraeus to claim the fourth place in Europe together with Valencia, while the first three places are ports in Northern Europe.

Yu also referred to the company’s social responsibility actions, saying that the group has conceded 8,000 square meters to local authorities and is creating a new playground; it has also donated 13,000 sq.m. to the Culture Ministry for an underwater museum.