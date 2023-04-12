ECONOMY PRIVATIZATIONS

Contract for sale of property of Skaramangas Shipyards is signed

Contract for sale of property of Skaramangas Shipyards is signed

The Hellenic Public Properties Company (ETAD) on Wednesday announced the completion of the sale of the state property at the Skaramangas Shipyards to the new investor, Milina Enterprises Company Limited, owned by George Procopiou.

The contract for the property, which covers 332,137.34 square meters, was signed at a price of over 37.3 million euros – i.e. 22% more than the starting price of the tender.

The sale of the asset to the investor, ETAD noted, opens the way for the implementation of an investment that constitutes a priority for the government, with great significance for the Greek economy as the shipyards resume their operations.

Business

