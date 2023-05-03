Bank deposits post rebound in March

Deposits placed by the private sector increased by 2.318 billion euros in March, after a decrease of €1.456 billion in the previous month, the Bank of Greece said on Tuesday.

In a monthly report the central bank said that the monthly net flow of total deposits was positive by €2.98 billion in March 2023, compared with a negative net flow of €1.09 billion in February 2023.

Deposits placed by the general government increased by €661 million, compared with an increase of €366 million in the previous month; the annual growth rate increased to 3.2% from -2.1% in the previous month. Corporate deposits increased by €1.58 billion, compared to a decrease of €1.255 billion in the previous month; the annual growth rate increased to 7.2% from 0.6% in the previous month.

In March, deposits placed by households and private nonprofit institutions increased by €738 million, compared with a decrease of €202 million in the previous month; the annual growth rate increased to 3.6% from 3.2% in the previous month.

Τhe monthly net flow of total credit was positive by €1.62 billion in March, compared with a negative net flow of €580 million in February.