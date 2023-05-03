ECONOMY BANKING

Bank deposits post rebound in March

Bank deposits post rebound in March

Deposits placed by the private sector increased by 2.318 billion euros in March, after a decrease of €1.456 billion in the previous month, the Bank of Greece said on Tuesday.

In a monthly report the central bank said that the monthly net flow of total deposits was positive by €2.98 billion in March 2023, compared with a negative net flow of €1.09 billion in February 2023.

Deposits placed by the general government increased by €661 million, compared with an increase of €366 million in the previous month; the annual growth rate increased to 3.2% from -2.1% in the previous month. Corporate deposits increased by €1.58 billion, compared to a decrease of €1.255 billion in the previous month; the annual growth rate increased to 7.2% from 0.6% in the previous month.

In March, deposits placed by households and private nonprofit institutions increased by €738 million, compared with a decrease of €202 million in the previous month; the annual growth rate increased to 3.6% from 3.2% in the previous month.

Τhe monthly net flow of total credit was positive by €1.62 billion in March, compared with a negative net flow of €580 million in February.

Banking

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
EU plans cheaper electronic transactions
ECONOMY

EU plans cheaper electronic transactions

Mortgage application tricks
BANKING

Mortgage application tricks

Goldman Sachs report points to strength of Greek banks
ECONOMY

Goldman Sachs report points to strength of Greek banks

New chapter for Attica after share capital increase
ECONOMY

New chapter for Attica after share capital increase

Cypriot NPLs show growth in January
BANKING

Cypriot NPLs show growth in January

ESM’s Fioretti: Turbulence in banking sector ‘probably’ no sign of new fiscal crisis
ECONOMY

ESM’s Fioretti: Turbulence in banking sector ‘probably’ no sign of new fiscal crisis