Cypriot wines to bear WineCore logo

The wine industry in Cyprus is at a turning point, as coordinated upgrading and promotion efforts are under way in both the private and public sectors.

The Cyprus Wine Consortium, consisting of 15 wineries in the private sector, has created a recognition symbol called WineCore, which stands for Wineries of Cyprus Own-Rooted Evolution.

By the first quarter of 2024, this symbol must be incorporated into the packaging of the consortium’s wines and placed on the capsules of wine bottles. Within a year, the WineCore logo will be featured on 100 different labels of Cypriot wine packaging.

Additionally, this symbol will be used in promotional media such as banners and exhibitions. Haris Theoharis, CEO and founding member of the Cyprus Wine Consortium, states that WineCore highlights the unique Cypriot character of its wines and will act as an essential link to consumers, both in Cyprus and abroad, to strengthen its market presence. The primary target for the launch of this symbol will be the Cypriot market, with foreign markets being selectively targeted.

As part of promoting the new symbol, the ANTAMOMA wine exhibition, the only exhibition dedicated to Cypriot wines and indigenous varieties, will soon be presented overseas. Apart from serving as an emblem of identity, this particular symbol can also be recognized as a quality seal. This is because it will only be awarded to wines that pass the Cyprus Wine Consortium’s rigorous internal quality control standards.

Wines that are chosen to feature the logo must meet the strict criteria of being made from either single-varietal or majority blends of indigenous and authorized Cypriot grape varieties.

Theoharis stated, “We have identified, promoted, and aim to globally introduce the following Cypriot grape varieties: Xynisteri, Maratheftiko, Morokanella, Giannoudi, Vasilissa, Promara, Opthalmo, Michalia, Maroucho, Ktima Makedonias, Kanella, Spourtiko, Moscato Bianco, Flouriko.” However, it should be emphasized that the absence of this specific symbol on a Cypriot wine should not be interpreted as an indication of lower quality. Rather, it may simply mean that the winery does not participate in the consortium.