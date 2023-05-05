ECONOMY

OTE’s Q1 profit rises on strong mobile business, cost savings

OTE’s Q1 profit rises on strong mobile business, cost savings

OTE Group, the country’s biggest telecoms operator, reported a 4.6% rise in first-quarter net profit thanks to cost containment and its growing Greek mobile business.

Net profit came in at 135.3 million euros, up from 129.4 million euros in the first quarter last year.

OTE, majority owned and managed by Deutsche Telekom, said revenues dropped by 2% to 803.6 million euros, as strong mobile services in Greece were offset by weak wholesale and fixed telephony operations.

However, “strict cost discipline” boosted profits.

OTE said it would continue investing in fast fiber broadband connections to homes and in 5G services to deal with competition, which is seen toughening for the rest of the year.

The company said it expected to grow as a major system provider in Greece and the European Union, thanks to the ongoing disbursement of the post-pandemic recovery funds. [Reuters]

Business

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
DEPA acquisition boosts Q1 results of Italgas
ECONOMY

DEPA acquisition boosts Q1 results of Italgas

Lamda expects €500 mln in takings from Elliniko realty
BUSINESS

Lamda expects €500 mln in takings from Elliniko realty

CCHBC revenue up 22.2% in Q1
ECONOMY

CCHBC revenue up 22.2% in Q1

EU funding up to €80 mln for Greek ammo
ECONOMY

EU funding up to €80 mln for Greek ammo

Epsilon Net completes takeover of Netera
ECONOMY

Epsilon Net completes takeover of Netera

Nine in 10 businesses can’t find staff
ECONOMY

Nine in 10 businesses can’t find staff