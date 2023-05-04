ECONOMY BUSINESS

Lamda expects €500 mln in takings from Elliniko realty

Lamda expects €500 mln in takings from Elliniko realty

Demand for housing and commercial property at the Elliniko project in southern Athens has exceeded initial expectations, Odisseas Athanasiou, the chief executive officer of Lamda Development, told analysts during the presentation of the company’s results on Thursday.

He added that revenue from this activity will be more than 500 million euros in 2023.

In 2022, Lamda Development’s investment portfolio value exceeded €3 billion, while revenue from residential and commercial property exceeded €220 million.

Athanasiou also announced that Lamda Development is going to launch the signing of purchase contracts for condos on the seafront this year.

Business Privatizations Property

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Piraeus Port has matched Valencia
PRIVATIZATION

Piraeus Port has matched Valencia

Airports do better in March
TRANSPORT

Airports do better in March

Contract for sale of property of Skaramangas Shipyards is signed
PRIVATIZATIONS

Contract for sale of property of Skaramangas Shipyards is signed

European interest in ELVO
PRIVATIZATION

European interest in ELVO

Overhaul of Elefsis Shipyards is proceeding
PRIVATIZATIONS

Overhaul of Elefsis Shipyards is proceeding

The open wound of Larco
PRIVATIZATIONS

The open wound of Larco