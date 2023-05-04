Lamda expects €500 mln in takings from Elliniko realty

Demand for housing and commercial property at the Elliniko project in southern Athens has exceeded initial expectations, Odisseas Athanasiou, the chief executive officer of Lamda Development, told analysts during the presentation of the company’s results on Thursday.

He added that revenue from this activity will be more than 500 million euros in 2023.

In 2022, Lamda Development’s investment portfolio value exceeded €3 billion, while revenue from residential and commercial property exceeded €220 million.

Athanasiou also announced that Lamda Development is going to launch the signing of purchase contracts for condos on the seafront this year.