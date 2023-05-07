ECONOMY

DBRS: New stability program signals fiscal policy continuity in Cyprus

DBRS: New stability program signals fiscal policy continuity in Cyprus

While Cyprus’ economic growth is expected to remain strong, the economic and the fiscal outlooks are exposed to significant downside risks, DBRS Morningstar said in a commentary on the country’s new Stability Program.

In its commentary, titled “Cyprus: New Stability Program Signals Fiscal Policy Continuity,” the rating agency noted that the new government has presented its first official medium-term budgetary targets since taking office.

“Similar to the projections of the previous government’s Draft Budget 2023 released in October 2022, the Stability Program 2023-2026, published on May 3, forecasts recurring budgetary surpluses and therefore a marked reduction in the high public debt burden in the next few years,” it added. 

Cyprus Economy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Cypriot firms struggle with sanctions
CYPRUS

Cypriot firms struggle with sanctions

E-kalathi to be Cyprus’ tool for smart shopping
ECONOMY

E-kalathi to be Cyprus’ tool for smart shopping

Sanctions’ small impact on Cyprus
ECONOMY

Sanctions’ small impact on Cyprus

Decrease in state workers in Cyprus
CYPRUS

Decrease in state workers in Cyprus

Cypriots say starting a company is ‘easy’
CYPRUS

Cypriots say starting a company is ‘easy’

Inflation rate in Cyprus eases to 6.7%
ECONOMY

Inflation rate in Cyprus eases to 6.7%