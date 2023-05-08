Almost 400 investment plans in ‘Greece 2.0’

The total budget of the 392 investment plans submitted with the funding arm of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, “Greece 2.0,” so far is 12.33 billion euros, Alternate Finance Minister Thodoros Skylakakis stated this week.

He said that €5.1 billion comprises loans from the Recovery and Resilience Fund, €4.11 billion in funds contributed by banks and €3.12 billion in funds from investors’ participation.

These investment plans cover the primary sector, manufacturing, retail commerce, electricity production, renewable energy sources, telecommunications, tourism and services.

A total of 136 loan contracts have been signed so far in the framework of the Greece 2.0 program with a total budget of €5.74 billion, with an average interest rate of 1.9% and an average duration of 12 years.

Of the total 392 investment plans submitted so far, 236 come from very small, small and medium-sized enterprises (2.75%).

Loans offered by the Recovery and Resilience Fund have a fixed interest rate of 0.35% for very small and small enterprises and a 1% rate for medium and large enterprises.