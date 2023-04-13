ECONOMY

Prodea turnover up 39.3% in 2022

Prodea Investments has reported a 39.3% increase in its 2022 turnover to 186.9 million euros from €134.2 million in 2021, boosted by the sale of property assets worth €37.2 million.

Leasing revenue was €149.7 million, up 11.6% from 2021, while operating profits totaled €105.1 million in 2022, from €97.9 million in 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA was €108.5 million, from €101.7 million in 2021.

Prodea said the fair value of its property assets under management was €2.81 billion, up 14.4% from 2021. 

 

