ECONOMY

Dimand portfolio grows significantly over 2022

At the end of 2022, Dimand Real Estate Development had a portfolio of 19 investment projects, with a total value of 915.2 million euros upon completion.

This is a significant increase of 74.5% compared to the end of 2021, when the volume of projects to be developed amounted to 15 developments, with an estimated value of €524.3 million.

According to the data announced on Thursday by the Athens-listed company, the 19 projects are at various stages of completion and concern office, logistics, residential, hotel, and mixed-use buildings.

Business Property Investments

