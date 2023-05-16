Prince Albert II of Monaco to visit Elafonissos for Eco-Sustainable Symposium

Prince Albert II of Monaco will be visiting the island of Elafonissos on May 29, the Athens-Macedonian News Agency reported on Monday.

The prince’s visit to the island, located off the southern tip of the Peloponnese, is taking place in the context of the 6th Edition of the Eco-Sustainable Symposium during the Elafonissos EcoWeek-Green Challenge 2023 (May 29 – June 4).

Mayor Efi Liarou, who welcomed the news of the Monaco royal’s visit, had attended a conference in Monaco last month on the protection of the Mediterranean aquamarine ecosystem.