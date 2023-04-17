ECONOMY

EU seeks to debunk ‘green’ claims

The European Union wants to crack down on bogus claims of environmentally friendly products through a directive that will tighten labeling rules and require independent verification.

A 2020 European Commission study found that 93.3% of claims that products are “eco-friendly,” “natural” or “biodegradable” are either unfounded, misleading or unsubstantiated – a practice known as “greenwashing.” 

A draft directive is at the public consultation stage until May 25 and will then be taken up by the European Parliament.

The proposal targets explicit claims and does not deal with claims already covered by regulations, such as for organic food.

