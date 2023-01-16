Hotels adopt single-use plastics plan

Tourism facilities in Cyprus, Greece and Malta have successfully reduced their use and disposal of single-use plastics via the SUPMed project, according to a statement from the Pancyprian Hoteliers Association (PASYXE).

Through a pilot project, 10 hospitality facilities in Cyprus, Greece, and Malta have implemented these solutions. The methodology, the contribution of the tourism facilities piloting the project, the effects of single-use plastics on the environment and human health, and other pertinent information are provided in the Best Practice Guide, according to PASYXE, which also noted that the results “confirmed the effectiveness of the proposed recommendations and the overall success of the project.”

The project’s three primary deliverables were a decision-making tool (DST), customized action plans, and a best practices manual, according to PASYXE.

GrandResort, Atlantica Mare Village Ayia Napa, Radisson Blu Hotel, and The Royal Apollonia in Cyprus, Elounda Palm Hotel & Suites, Infinity Blue Boutique Hotel & Spa, and Paralos Lifestyle Beach on Crete, and Hilton Malta, 1926 Hotel & Spa, and Mellieha Holiday Center in Malta make up the hotels taking part in the project.