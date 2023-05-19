ECONOMY

Energean unveils plans for Israeli gas exploration

Energean unveils plans for Israeli gas exploration

Energean announced on Thursday that by September 2023 it will submit a comprehensive program for the exploitation of the deposits of the “Olympus Area” of the Israeli exclusive economic zone to the Israeli government for approval, so as to begin its implementation in early 2024.

Moreover, a map published by the Greek company shows for the first time the planned pipeline, which will connect the Israeli deposits with the liquefaction station that is to be built in Vassiliko, Cyprus, in the context of the discussions held during the recent meeting between Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Energean’s regular quarterly update to the London and Tel Aviv stock exchanges on Thursday referred to its business activity in the Israeli EEZ by citing data on the number of deposits it exploited in 2022 in the Olympus Area, in which it discovered confirmed reserves of 31 billion cubic meters of natural gas.

In addition, in the framework of its 2022 exploratory drilling program in the same area, it achieved de-risking for another 38 billion cubic meters.

Energy Israel Business

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Copelouzos, InfinityPower sign GREGY MoU
ECONOMY

Copelouzos, InfinityPower sign GREGY MoU

ADMIE and Telecom Egypt mull new joint projects
ECONOMY

ADMIE and Telecom Egypt mull new joint projects

The problem of ‘energy tourism’
ELECTRICITY MARKET

The problem of ‘energy tourism’

DEPA acquisition boosts Q1 results of Italgas
ECONOMY

DEPA acquisition boosts Q1 results of Italgas

Enel nears Greek renewables stake sale to Macquarie
ECONOMY

Enel nears Greek renewables stake sale to Macquarie

Mytilineos buys into hydrogen down under
BUSINESS

Mytilineos buys into hydrogen down under