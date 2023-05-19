ECONOMY

National e-Mobility Plan posted for public consultation

Car registrations. The earlier-than-anticipated arrival in Greece of cars previously ordered led last month to an increase in the registration of new vehicles by 58% compared to March 2022. This continues the trend seen throughout the first quarter. The market share of purely electric vehicles rose to 9.3%, from 7.9% in the first quarter of 2022. 

The National e-Mobility Plan was posted for public consultation on Friday.

The plan includes measures for electric-mobility development in all transport sectors in order to reduce carbon emissions and support the green economy.

According to the Environment and Energy Ministry, the plan was drawn up with the ministries of Infrastructure and Transport and Development and Investments and builds on e-mobility promotion policies implemented over the last four years.

The plan’s focus is on three aspects: developing the necessary charging infrastructure; changing current vehicle and mass transport fleets into electricity-run ones; and developing an ecosystem around the specific market, to provide smart solutions to new needs that e-mobility creates.

The draft plan will be available for public consultation until June 16. [AMNA]

