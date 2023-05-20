ECONOMY FINANCE MINISTRY

Cyprus seals Dutch deal on taxation

The Cypriot minister of finance, Makis Keravnos, expressed his satisfaction with the conclusion of negotiations on a double taxation avoidance agreement with the Netherlands in a meeting Thursday with the Dutch ambassador in Nicosia, Elke Merks-Schaapveld, according to a press release by the ministry.

During the meeting, Minister Keravnos provided an overview of the Cypriot economy and the new government’s growth plan. He emphasized the commitment of the new administration to implementing strict fiscal discipline and ensuring financial stability.

He went on to highlight the importance of close cooperation, coordination, and exchange of views at a European level in the current economic climate.

The ambassador of the Netherlands expressed contentment with the completion of the internal procedures of the Dutch authorities, clearing the path for the Double Taxation Agreement between Cyprus and the Netherlands to come into effect on June 30, 2023.

Additionally, Ambassador Merks-Schaapveld assured Keravnos of the Netherlands’ readiness to continue and enhance economic cooperation between the two countries, both within the EU and bilaterally.

Cyprus Taxation

