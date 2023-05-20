ECONOMY EXPORTS

Greek wine imports in China get faster

Businesses from Central and Eastern European Countries and beyond have been eyeing a key commerce and trade expo being held this week in eastern China’s port city of Ningbo with a view to strengthening economic ties with China and greater opportunities.

Exhibitors and business insiders believe the third China-CEEC Expo and International Consumer Goods Fair, which kicked off Tuesday, opens up prospects for goods and services from the CEEC to tap into the Chinese consumer market. They are also upbeat about China’s economic outlook, huge market potential and improving business environment.

“What impressed me most is the ever faster labeling process for imported wines, and ever faster shipments of products due to the excellent logistics environment in China,” Constantinos Liakos, co-founder of Hellenic Agora Trading Ltd., a Greek wine importer and distributor in China, told Xinhua.

“I am very upbeat about the Chinese market. Alcohol consumption is closely related to economic prosperity. As the Chinese economy continues to grow, so will our business,” Liakos said.

[Xinhua]

