Greek wine exports show significant rise

Exports of Greek wine rose significantly both in value and quantity in 2022 from 2021, the Central Cooperative Union of Vine Products reported on Friday.

Based on provisional wine export data by ELSTAT, its report showed that wine exports grew 16.79% in value totaling 99 million euros in 2022 and by 6.61% in quantity (29,870 tons).

Exports to EU states grew 10.43% to 19,875 tones, but were down 6.1% from the five-year average, hit by Brexit. In value, exports to the EU grew 21.45% to €46.9 million, up 8.17% from the five-year average.

Exports to third countries eased 2.71% in quantity but grew 11.07% in value terms.