PPC powers ahead with RES projects

The Public Power Corporation (PPC) units that generate power from renewable energy sources are set to increase exponentially during 2023 as new RES units come online or near completion, PPC Chairman and CEO George Stassis said.

Presenting the group’s first-quarter results to analysts on Thursday, Stassis announced the inauguration of a new solar farm in Megalopoli (50 megawatts), which has increased RES capacity to 376 MW from 326 MW at the end of 2022, and the completion of the Ptolemaida park (200 MW).

He also announced that new green units have entered the construction phase: among others, the flagship 550 MW park in Ptolemaida, as well as three parks with a total capacity of 940 MW in Amyntaio that are being implemented in collaboration with the German firm RWE, which controls 51% of the joint venture.