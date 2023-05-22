ECONOMY

Hellenic Hydrogen laying foundations of investment plan

Hellenic Hydrogen laying foundations of investment plan

The joint vision of Motor Oil and PPC for the hydrogen economy, as initially reflected by the signing of the memorandum of understanding in January 2022 and then the establishment of the joint company Hellenic Hydrogen six months later, is moving into the next phase of implementation of the first investment plans.

Starting from Western Macedonia, Hellenic Hydrogen is laying the foundations of its investment plan, with the maturation of the first large-scale green hydrogen production investment and a series of smaller projects throughout Greece, utilizing the facilities of its shareholders.

As the managing director of Hellenic Hydrogen, Dimitris Triantafyllopoulos, revealed to Kathimerini, the company is already considering opportunities for expansion in the wider Balkan region and is talking with other investors to participate in its investment plans.

Energy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Expensive MWh, cheap KWh
ENERGY

Expensive MWh, cheap KWh

Energean unveils plans for Israeli gas exploration
ECONOMY

Energean unveils plans for Israeli gas exploration

Extension to adjustment clause freeze
ENERGY

Extension to adjustment clause freeze

High cost of emergency measures for energy
ENERGY

High cost of emergency measures for energy

Copelouzos, InfinityPower sign GREGY MoU
ECONOMY

Copelouzos, InfinityPower sign GREGY MoU

ADMIE and Telecom Egypt mull new joint projects
ECONOMY

ADMIE and Telecom Egypt mull new joint projects