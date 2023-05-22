Hellenic Hydrogen laying foundations of investment plan

The joint vision of Motor Oil and PPC for the hydrogen economy, as initially reflected by the signing of the memorandum of understanding in January 2022 and then the establishment of the joint company Hellenic Hydrogen six months later, is moving into the next phase of implementation of the first investment plans.

Starting from Western Macedonia, Hellenic Hydrogen is laying the foundations of its investment plan, with the maturation of the first large-scale green hydrogen production investment and a series of smaller projects throughout Greece, utilizing the facilities of its shareholders.

As the managing director of Hellenic Hydrogen, Dimitris Triantafyllopoulos, revealed to Kathimerini, the company is already considering opportunities for expansion in the wider Balkan region and is talking with other investors to participate in its investment plans.