Reduced electricity tariffs for June

The majority of electricity suppliers have announced reduced tariffs in June (compared to those in May), following the decline in prices on the Energy Exchange.

Public Power Corporation (PPC) on Saturday announced the new tariffs, which are 15.5 cents per kilowatt-hour for consumption up to 500 KWh (against 15.9 cents in May) and 16.7 cents for consumption over 500 KWh (from 17.1 cents in April).

The night tariff is at 11.4 cents from 11.8 in April.

The alternative suppliers announced the following tariffs: Protergia Home Value: 12.65/KWh (from 0.1396), Heron PROTECT 4 Home: 16.9 cents/KWh (from 18.7), Elpedison Economy: 11.4 cents/KWh (from 12.5), NRG on Time: 12.2 cents/KWh (out of 14), Watt+Volt Value: 12.65 cents/KWh (from 13.96), Natural Gas Hellenic Energy Company MAXI Free: 12.3 cents/KWh (from 13.9), Volterra: 11.98 cents/KWh (from 18.8), Zenith Home Now: 13.9 cents/KWh (up from 11.5), and Volton Home: 15.6 cents/KWh (from 16.63).

The government subsidy on tariffs, which is 1.5 cents/KWh, is deducted from these prices.