ECONOMY

Tsunis: Key role of the FSRU at Alexandroupoli

“The United States proudly supports Greece’s leadership role in redrawing the energy map of Southeast Europe, diversifying energy sources with its Balkan neighbors and helping to break Russia’s gas monopoly,” US Ambassador to Greece George J. Tsunis said in a tweet, after visiting the northern city of Alexandroupoli with four fellow ambassadors from Balkan countries on Friday.

“The Alexandroupoli FSRU [Floating Storage Regasification Unit] plays a key role in achieving regional energy and climate goals,” Tsunis added, after a visit to the FSRU on Friday morning with his counterparts from Bulgaria, Moldova, Romania and Ukraine.

He noted that the city was becoming an energy hub that will provide energy security for Greece but also the entire region, as well as prosperity and stability.

“Great to visit Alexandroupoli port with fellow ambassadors, underscoring its importance for US and Europe. Alexandroupoli is key to strengthening regional stability and prosperity, energy diversification and support for NATO,” the ambassador said.

He highlighted the port’s significance as a hub for energy and commerce and as a logistics hub for the Alliance, noting this was Greece taking the lead as a partner providing stability and prosperity for the entire region.

He also described Alexandroupoli “as one of the many strategic advantages that Greece brings to the table” and praised the country’s reliability as a partner.

