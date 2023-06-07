Cyprus’ lost electricity production

The Parliamentary Trade Committee of Cyprus’ House of Representatives has examined the issue of the absence of renewable electricity storage systems, which results in the rejection of significant power generation. This discussion followed the Electricity Authority of Cyprus’ recent decision to install remote-control ripple-control systems in buildings.

The committee heard that the conditions that necessitate discharging electricity generated from renewable energy sources in Cyprus primarily occur during fall and spring, when there is a substantial decrease in demand alongside increased production. These measures are implemented to prevent power outages.

During the session, Makis Ketonis, the president of the Cyprus Hydrogen Association, highlighted that hydrogen could be utilized not only as an alternative fuel but also as a means of storing energy from renewable sources.

Ketonis emphasized that in the year to end-April 10,000 megawatt-hours had already been lost, and it is anticipated that by year-end Cyprus will reject an additional 30,000-40,000 MWh from the system. Last year, losses from renewable energy sources accounted for approximately 8,000 MWh.