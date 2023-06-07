Most debt plan applications are rejected

Dozens of messages have been sent to the Finance Ministry asking for a change in terms of the existing debt payment plans, which cannot be ruled out after the election, with the aim of getting more people to join the new arrangement of 36 to 72 installments.

Eight out of 10 applications submitted under the new 36- to 72-installment arrangement are rejected by the electronic system of the tax administration, as those interested in joining it usually do not meet the terms and conditions. The biggest problem they face concerns the condition of not having any unregulated debts before November 2021.

According to the latest figures from the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE), so far approximately 7,500 individuals and companies have submitted applications for the 36- to 72-installment debt settlement, with the total debt they have settled exceeding 162 million euros.

Dozens of messages have been sent to the Finance Ministry asking for a change in terms, which cannot be ruled out after the election, with the aim of getting more people to join the new arrangement. However, the payment plan will not be opened up to all; it will likely allow those who had bad debts before November 2021 to include them in the fixed 24-48-installment arrangement.

Taxpayers who on November 1, 2021 had no overdue and unarranged debts can join the new 36-72 installment scheme with an application submitted by July 31, while paying all the installments of the 120- or 36-72 installment plans, if they had such arrangements. The regulation covers debts that fell overdue after November 1, 2021 to February 1, 2023, while the minimum amount of the monthly installment amounts to €30.

In addition, debtors who created overdue debts between November 1, 2021 and February 1, 2023 and have already included them in the standard plan of 24 or 48 installments, can include them in the new arrangement of 36-72 tranches. Also, if on November 1, 2021 there were settled debts in the fixed arrangement of 24 or 48 installments which were subsequently lost when new debts were confirmed after November 2021, these new debts can be included in the new arrangement of 36-72 installments.

Within a month of the new debts being included in the new arrangement, the old debts should be settled with the standard arrangement of 24 or 48 installments.