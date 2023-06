Bulgaria has officially accepted the offer to be the honored country of the 87th Thessaloniki International Fair, which is to be held between 9 and 17 September 2023, according to the president of TIF-Helexpo Anastassios Tzikas on Thursday.

The administration of TIF-Helexpo had been in talks with representatives of South Korea and Israel on becoming the honoured country, which did not work out.

[AMNA]