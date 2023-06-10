NBG’s twin priorities for the future

National Bank (NBG) intends to place emphasis on the financing and support of small and medium-sized enterprises, which make up the largest part of the Greek economy and proportionally have the lowest loans from the banking system, alongside the digitalization of its products and services.

The bank is prioritizing the development of healthy entrepreneurship through an integrated support framework for SMEs through financing and advisory guidance for the implementation of projects of green development, digital transformation, innovation and extroversion, thus preparing the next day of business.

NBG’s strategy was presented during the Business Banking Forum on Thursday and has delivered 1.5 billion euros of new capital to SMEs over the past three years, increasing the bank’s market share of new business financing to 26% annually in 2022 and 30% in 2023 to date.

NBG Managing Director Pavlos Mylonas argued at the conference that “the Greek economy is in a rare positive moment, as it is developing at a strong rate, becoming more competitive and extrovert, while foreign funds are looking at the country with interest.”