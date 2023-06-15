Bus stops in Cyprus to be upgraded

Cyprus is poised to witness a groundbreaking transformation in its public transportation system through an ambitious project aimed at upgrading bus stops across the island. With an allocated budget of 60 million euros, the initiative seeks to put an end to the longstanding predicament faced by citizens waiting for buses in unfavorable weather conditions.

Transport Minister Alexis Vafeades emphasized the importance of providing public transportation users with decent and comfortable waiting conditions. He underscored the significance of the project, expressing his hope that it would foster a more positive perception of buses among the populace. The comprehensive modernization plan, which encompasses service improvements as well, represents a tangible step toward this vision, with further advancements anticipated in the near future.

The project is expected to move forward swiftly, with bids set to be awarded by the end of this month, paving the way for preparatory work to commence in 2024. However, customary procedures for large-scale projects may introduce a slight delay in the bid award process due to potential appeals before the Tenders Review Authority.