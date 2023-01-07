Air traffic in Cyprus at 82% of year 2019

A total of 9.2 million passengers traveled through Cyprus airports in 2022, according to the senior director of aviation development, marketing and communication for Hermes Airports.

“The year 2022 ended with 9.2 million arriving and departing passengers, a figure that corresponds to approximately 82% of 2019 passenger traffic,” said Maria Kouroupi.

She added that despite the challenges – such as the pandemic, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the suspension of flights from both countries, as well as the shortage of staff in airlines and ground handling companies – the airports achieved substantial recovery of passenger traffic and connectivity of Cyprus and lay the foundations for a stable upward track.

Kouroupi noted that “in 2022 we had flights from 50 airlines in 38 countries and 140 routes,” adding that the most popular destinations for 2022 were the United Kingdom, Greece, Israel, Germany, Poland, Austria, Sweden, Italy, Hungary and Romania. She added that the continuous communication with airlines and a two-way exchange of information, joint actions and incentive plans were key to this success.