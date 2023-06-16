ECONOMY

Greek budget shows surplus of €2.29 bln in Jan-May

Greek budget shows surplus of €2.29 bln in Jan-May

The Greek state budget remained on a positive course in May with tax revenue exceeding the target by 9.3% over the month.

The Finance Ministry reported that tax revenue totaled 5.15 billion euros in May, 9.3% above the target, while tax revenue was 9.6% over the target in the January-May period, totaling €22.95 billion.

The general government budget showed a deficit of €1.126 billion in the five-month period, from a budget target for a shortfall of €4.446 billion and a deficit of €4.066 billion last year.

The state budget recorded a primary surplus of €2.289 billion euros in the January-May period, compared to a budget target for a deficit of €1.396 billion and a primary deficit of €1.49 billion in the same period in 2022.

Net revenue was €26.241 billion, 12.6% above the target, while tax revenue was €22.95 billion, 9.6% over the target. Tax rebates totaled €2.71 billion, €459 million above the target, while Public Investment Program revenue was €1.95 billion, €240 million over the target.

Budget spending totaled €27.37 billion in the January-May period, €383 million below the target, but €1.015 billion above that of the same period last year, reflecting higher capital spending. Regular budget spending was €470 million below the target.

Public Investment Program spending totaled €3.88 billion, €87 million above the target. In May, budget revenue totaled €5.18 billion, €426 million over the target.

Economy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Food prices not dropping yet
RETAIL MARKET

Food prices not dropping yet

All change in electricity bills
ENERGY

All change in electricity bills

Fake goods more popular in Cyprus
ECONOMY

Fake goods more popular in Cyprus

Little progress seen on EU debt rules at Friday meeting
ECONOMY

Little progress seen on EU debt rules at Friday meeting

Fitch: Greek outlook is still stable
MARKETS

Fitch: Greek outlook is still stable

Asymmetric food price shifts
ECONOMY

Asymmetric food price shifts