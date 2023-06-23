Greeks opting for bigger homes

The trend of a greater part of the buying public turning toward the acquisition of larger homes is consolidating, something which began to be reflected in the market especially after the outbreak of the pandemic.

According to a nationwide survey by RE/MAX Greece, one in two buyers now prefers the acquisition of a residence of more than 75 square meters.

Certainly, this is not peculiar to Greece, but rather an international trend.

The increase in the number of people working remotely, either fully or for a few days a week, means there is now a clear need for an extra room at home or a workspace.

In this context, based on the relevant data resulting from sales carried out in 2022 through the network of 82 offices and 1,045 real estate consultants at RE/MAX Greece, 27% of buyers preferred homes of 76-100 sq.m., which are also the most popular category, while one in five buyers chose properties of 101-150 sq.m.

Namely, 47% of buyers moved to properties with a surface area of 76 sq.m. or more.