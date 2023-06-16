Increased demand for store leasing in popular spots

Demand to lease stores in the most popular – and expensive – shopping areas in the country is showing a significant increase this year.

According to data from Cushman & Wakefield Proprius, this year’s first quarter saw a 40% rise in new leases compared to the fourth quarter of 2022.

Over 60 new deals were recorded in January-March, of which 40 concerned properties in Attica, with a total area of 20,000 square meters.

Based on the analysis of the real estate services company, demand for existing stores is rising this year due to the lack of new commercial spaces at malls and in popular shopping areas.