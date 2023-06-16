ECONOMY PROPERTY

Increased demand for store leasing in popular spots

Increased demand for store leasing in popular spots

Demand to lease stores in the most popular – and expensive – shopping areas in the country is showing a significant increase this year.

According to data from Cushman & Wakefield Proprius, this year’s first quarter saw a 40% rise in new leases compared to the fourth quarter of 2022.

Over 60 new deals were recorded in January-March, of which 40 concerned properties in Attica, with a total area of 20,000 square meters.

Based on the analysis of the real estate services company, demand for existing stores is rising this year due to the lack of new commercial spaces at malls and in popular shopping areas.

Property Retail

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Inditex signs deal for Zara in Piraeus Tower
ECONOMY

Inditex signs deal for Zara in Piraeus Tower

Foreigners buy property for Golden Visas
PROPERTY

Foreigners buy property for Golden Visas

Short-term rentals see demand soar 42% this summer
PROPERTY

Short-term rentals see demand soar 42% this summer

Thousands of homes found with illegal certificates
PROPERTY

Thousands of homes found with illegal certificates

New Cyprus court for foreclosures
BANKING

New Cyprus court for foreclosures

Applications open for ‘Energy Saving at Home’ program
ECONOMY

Applications open for ‘Energy Saving at Home’ program